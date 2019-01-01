QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/160.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.74
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
3.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AVZ Minerals Ltd is an Australia-based mineral exploration company. It explores and develops iron ore, base metals, and rare earth metals blocks in Namibia. The company holds an interest in the Manono Extension lithium, tin, and tantalum project located in the southern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AVZ Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AVZ Minerals (AZZVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AVZ Minerals (OTCQX: AZZVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AVZ Minerals's (AZZVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AVZ Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for AVZ Minerals (AZZVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AVZ Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for AVZ Minerals (AZZVF)?

A

The stock price for AVZ Minerals (OTCQX: AZZVF) is $0.525 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:29:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AVZ Minerals (AZZVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AVZ Minerals.

Q

When is AVZ Minerals (OTCQX:AZZVF) reporting earnings?

A

AVZ Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AVZ Minerals (AZZVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AVZ Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does AVZ Minerals (AZZVF) operate in?

A

AVZ Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.