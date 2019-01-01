QQQ
Range
141.31 - 144.59
Vol / Avg.
450.1K/319.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
122.29 - 169.22
Mkt Cap
9.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
141.87
P/E
37.9
EPS
0.93
Shares
66.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Aspen Technology is a leading global supplier of software solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance in complex industrial environments. The company's AspenOne software platform helps improve process-oriented plant efficiency, and thereby lower capital intensity, increase working capital efficiency, and improve margins. Aspen was founded in 1981 and serves more than 2,300 customers in 32 countries.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2901.200 -0.0900
REV183.620M171.356M-12.264M

Aspen Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aspen Technology (AZPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aspen Technology's (AZPN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aspen Technology (AZPN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) was reported by Loop Capital on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 160.00 expecting AZPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.09% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aspen Technology (AZPN)?

A

The stock price for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) is $144.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aspen Technology (AZPN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aspen Technology.

Q

When is Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) reporting earnings?

A

Aspen Technology’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Aspen Technology (AZPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aspen Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Aspen Technology (AZPN) operate in?

A

Aspen Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.