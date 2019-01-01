Aspira Womens Health Inc is transforming women's health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. OVA1 plus combines its FDA-cleared products OVA1 and OVERA to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPiRA GenetiX testing offers both targeted and more comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. Its focus is on delivering products that allow healthcare providers to stratify risk, facilitate early detection, and optimize treatment.