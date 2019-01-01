|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ: AWH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Aspira Womens Health’s space includes: Sonendo (NYSE:SONX), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR), Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS).
The latest price target for Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ: AWH) was reported by Truist Securities on March 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting AWH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1065.05% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ: AWH) is $1.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2016 to stockholders of record on June 17, 2016.
Aspira Womens Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Aspira Womens Health.
Aspira Womens Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.