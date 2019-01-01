Avcorp Industries Inc is a Canada based manufacturer within the aerospace industry. It designs and builds structures for aircraft manufacturers. The reportable segments of the company are The Avcorp Structures and Integration segment, which offers metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; The Comtek Advanced Structures segment dedicated to aircraft structural component repair services, and design and manufacture of composite aerostructures; and The Avcorp Composite Fabrication segment which offers advanced composite aerostructures fabrication. The group makes sales internationally and generates a majority of the revenue from the USA.