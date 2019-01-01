QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Avcorp Industries Inc is a Canada based manufacturer within the aerospace industry. It designs and builds structures for aircraft manufacturers. The reportable segments of the company are The Avcorp Structures and Integration segment, which offers metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; The Comtek Advanced Structures segment dedicated to aircraft structural component repair services, and design and manufacture of composite aerostructures; and The Avcorp Composite Fabrication segment which offers advanced composite aerostructures fabrication. The group makes sales internationally and generates a majority of the revenue from the USA.

Avcorp Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avcorp Industries (AVPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avcorp Industries (OTCPK: AVPFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avcorp Industries's (AVPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avcorp Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Avcorp Industries (AVPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avcorp Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Avcorp Industries (AVPFF)?

A

The stock price for Avcorp Industries (OTCPK: AVPFF) is $0.0631 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:50:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avcorp Industries (AVPFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avcorp Industries.

Q

When is Avcorp Industries (OTCPK:AVPFF) reporting earnings?

A

Avcorp Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avcorp Industries (AVPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avcorp Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Avcorp Industries (AVPFF) operate in?

A

Avcorp Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.