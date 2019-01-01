QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Avalara Inc provides compliance solutions. It provides software solutions that help businesses of all types and sizes comply with tax requirements for transactions worldwide. The company offers a broad and growing suite of compliance solutions for transaction taxes, such as sales and use tax, VAT, fuel excise tax, beverage alcohol, cross-border taxes, lodging tax, and communications tax. These solutions enable customers to automate the process of determining taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. It generates revenue in the form of subscriptions and professional services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080-0.060 0.0200
REV184.340M195.142M10.802M

Avalara Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avalara (AVLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avalara's (AVLR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avalara (AVLR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 155.00 expecting AVLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.51% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avalara (AVLR)?

A

The stock price for Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) is $95.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avalara (AVLR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avalara.

Q

When is Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) reporting earnings?

A

Avalara’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Avalara (AVLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avalara.

Q

What sector and industry does Avalara (AVLR) operate in?

A

Avalara is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.