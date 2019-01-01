QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.3M
Div / Yield
0.12/2.43%
52 Wk
3.7 - 5.44
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
75
Open
-
P/E
32.93
EPS
0.03
Shares
959.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 5:06PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:21PM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 5:15PM
load more
Yamana Gold Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company's portfolio includes five operating gold mines and various advanced and near development stage projects and exploration properties in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The projects of the company include Jacobina Mining Complex, El Penon Mine, Canadian Malartic Mine, Cerro Moro Mine, and Minera Florida Mine.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.110 0.0200
REV513.090M503.800M-9.290M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yamana Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Yamana Gold (AUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yamana Gold's (AUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yamana Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Yamana Gold (AUY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) was reported by B of A Securities on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting AUY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.46% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yamana Gold (AUY)?

A

The stock price for Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) is $4.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yamana Gold (AUY) pay a dividend?

A

The next Yamana Gold (AUY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) reporting earnings?

A

Yamana Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Yamana Gold (AUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yamana Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Yamana Gold (AUY) operate in?

A

Yamana Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.