|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.110
|0.0200
|REV
|513.090M
|503.800M
|-9.290M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Yamana Gold.
The latest price target for Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) was reported by B of A Securities on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting AUY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.46% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) is $4.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Yamana Gold (AUY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
Yamana Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Yamana Gold.
Yamana Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.