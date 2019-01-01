QQQ
Audi AG is a car and bike manufacturer. It also manufactures engines for Audi and other Volkswagen Group companies and third-party companies. Audi Group operates under various brands which include Audi, Lamborghini and Ducati brands manufacturing premium automobiles, supercars, Super SUVs and sporty motorcycles. The company reportable segments include Automotive and Motorcycles. It generates maximum revenue from the Automotive segment.

Analyst Ratings

Audi Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Audi (AUDVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Audi (OTCEM: AUDVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Audi's (AUDVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Audi.

Q

What is the target price for Audi (AUDVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Audi

Q

Current Stock Price for Audi (AUDVF)?

A

The stock price for Audi (OTCEM: AUDVF) is $1940 last updated Fri Nov 20 2020 20:51:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Audi (AUDVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Audi.

Q

When is Audi (OTCEM:AUDVF) reporting earnings?

A

Audi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Audi (AUDVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Audi.

Q

What sector and industry does Audi (AUDVF) operate in?

A

Audi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.