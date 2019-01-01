Athersys Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies in the areas where there is a unmet medical need, particularly in the regenerative medicine area. The firm's main product is Multistem cell therapy. Its current clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and certain pulmonary conditions. Its revenue has been derived from corporate collaborations, license agreements, and government grants.