Range
0.85 - 0.97
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.75 - 2.38
Mkt Cap
218.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.85
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
235.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:20PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Athersys Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies in the areas where there is a unmet medical need, particularly in the regenerative medicine area. The firm's main product is Multistem cell therapy. Its current clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and certain pulmonary conditions. Its revenue has been derived from corporate collaborations, license agreements, and government grants.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Athersys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Athersys (ATHX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Athersys's (ATHX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Athersys (ATHX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) was reported by B of A Securities on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.25 expecting ATHX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.71% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Athersys (ATHX)?

A

The stock price for Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) is $0.9279 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Athersys (ATHX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Athersys.

Q

When is Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) reporting earnings?

A

Athersys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Athersys (ATHX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Athersys.

Q

What sector and industry does Athersys (ATHX) operate in?

A

Athersys is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.