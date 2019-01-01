QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
40.38 - 42.88
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/864.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22 - 49.38
Mkt Cap
4.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
42.38
P/E
96.29
EPS
0.05
Shares
120.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 11 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 2:20PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 5:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 11:39AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:33PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp is a provider of critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems, and technologies to support its customers' full water lifecycle needs. The company operates two segments namely Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions that selectively utilize its portfolio of water treatment technologies to satisfy customers' water needs. It engages directly with end-users. Applied Product Technologies is focused on developing product platforms to be sold primarily through third-party channels. The company generates maximum revenue from the Integrated Solutions and Services segment.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.120 0.0400
REV349.520M366.268M16.748M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evoqua Water Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evoqua Water Technologies's (AQUA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) was reported by Oppenheimer on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting AQUA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.30% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)?

A

The stock price for Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) is $40.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evoqua Water Technologies.

Q

When is Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) reporting earnings?

A

Evoqua Water Technologies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evoqua Water Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) operate in?

A

Evoqua Water Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.