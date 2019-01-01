|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Preferred Apartment’s space includes: American Campus (NYSE:ACC), UDR (NYSE:UDR), Centerspace (NYSE:CSR), Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).
The latest price target for Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) was reported by JMP Securities on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting APTS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -41.50% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) is $25.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Preferred Apartment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Preferred Apartment.
Preferred Apartment is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.