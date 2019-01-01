QQQ
Range
25.2 - 25.75
Vol / Avg.
4.6M/1M
Div / Yield
0.7/2.73%
52 Wk
7.88 - 25.8
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.92
Shares
53M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires and operates multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: The Multifamily Communities segment being the highest revenue generating segment; Financing segment refers to the portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, other instruments, and other real estate related assets; New Market Properties segment covers a portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers, as well as the financial results from the retail real estate loans; and Preferred Office properties segment relates to the office buildings.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Preferred Apartment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Preferred Apartment (APTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Preferred Apartment's (APTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Preferred Apartment (APTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) was reported by JMP Securities on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting APTS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -41.50% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Preferred Apartment (APTS)?

A

The stock price for Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) is $25.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Preferred Apartment (APTS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) reporting earnings?

A

Preferred Apartment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Preferred Apartment (APTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Preferred Apartment.

Q

What sector and industry does Preferred Apartment (APTS) operate in?

A

Preferred Apartment is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.