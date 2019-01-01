Aptose Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. The company has two clinical-stage programs and a second program that is discovery-stage and partnered with another company. CG026806 (CG-806), its panFMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 / pan-Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is enrolling patients in a Phase 1, multicenter, open label, dose-escalation study with expansions to assess the safety, tolerability, PK, and preliminary efficacy of CG-806 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL/SLL) or non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL).