Range
52.28 - 55.39
Vol / Avg.
255.8K/404K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.11 - 133.23
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
53.5
P/E
33.43
EPS
0.77
Shares
55.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Apollo Medical Holdings Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company. The company is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care in a cost-effective manner. It is focused on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Its operating segment is the healthcare delivery segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.260

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV174.250M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Apollo Medical Hlgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apollo Medical Hlgs (AMEH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ: AMEH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apollo Medical Hlgs's (AMEH) competitors?

A

Other companies in Apollo Medical Hlgs’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).

Q

What is the target price for Apollo Medical Hlgs (AMEH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ: AMEH) was reported by Barclays on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting AMEH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apollo Medical Hlgs (AMEH)?

A

The stock price for Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ: AMEH) is $53.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apollo Medical Hlgs (AMEH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Apollo Medical Hlgs.

Q

When is Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) reporting earnings?

A

Apollo Medical Hlgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Apollo Medical Hlgs (AMEH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apollo Medical Hlgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Apollo Medical Hlgs (AMEH) operate in?

A

Apollo Medical Hlgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.