|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.260
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|174.250M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ: AMEH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Apollo Medical Hlgs’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).
The latest price target for Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ: AMEH) was reported by Barclays on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting AMEH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ: AMEH) is $53.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Apollo Medical Hlgs.
Apollo Medical Hlgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Apollo Medical Hlgs.
Apollo Medical Hlgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.