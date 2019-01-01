QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.28 - 4.04
Mkt Cap
257.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.09
Shares
72.7M
Outstanding
Apollo Healthcare Corp is a provider of personal care products. The company is a developer of Private Label Health and Beauty Care Products. Its products portfolio includes Liquid Soap & Sanitizers, Body Wash, Hair Care, Skin Care, Specialty Bath products, and COVID-19 Hand Sanitizer among others. The firm serves customers throughout Canada, the United States and Europe.

Apollo Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apollo Healthcare (AHCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apollo Healthcare (OTC: AHCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apollo Healthcare's (AHCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Apollo Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Apollo Healthcare (AHCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Apollo Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Apollo Healthcare (AHCCF)?

A

The stock price for Apollo Healthcare (OTC: AHCCF) is $3.54 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 15:33:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apollo Healthcare (AHCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Apollo Healthcare.

Q

When is Apollo Healthcare (OTC:AHCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Apollo Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Apollo Healthcare (AHCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apollo Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Apollo Healthcare (AHCCF) operate in?

A

Apollo Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.