Afterpay started its buy now, pay later, or BNPL, financing product in calendar 2015, listed on the ASX in May 2016 and merged with Touchcorp (who designed and built Afterpay's platform software) in June 2017. Its BNPL platform allows consumers to make acquisitions at merchant partners by paying instalments every two weeks. If consumers pay on time, they transact on Afterpay for free. Afterpay primarily generates revenue from receiving a margin from the merchant. Afterpay pays the merchant the full purchase price immediately on the sale, less this margin. The margin compensates Afterpay for accepting all non-payment risk, including credit risk and fraud by the consumer, and for encouraging consumers to purchase greater dollar values and transact more frequently.

Afterpay Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Afterpay (AFTPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Afterpay (OTC: AFTPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Afterpay's (AFTPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Afterpay.

Q

What is the target price for Afterpay (AFTPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Afterpay

Q

Current Stock Price for Afterpay (AFTPF)?

A

The stock price for Afterpay (OTC: AFTPF) is $45 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 16:44:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Afterpay (AFTPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Afterpay.

Q

When is Afterpay (OTC:AFTPF) reporting earnings?

A

Afterpay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Afterpay (AFTPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Afterpay.

Q

What sector and industry does Afterpay (AFTPF) operate in?

A

Afterpay is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.