Range
4.17 - 4.74
Vol / Avg.
118.4K/2.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.07 - 117.35
Mkt Cap
59.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.66
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
13.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Building Products
AeroClean Technologies Inc is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play, and life going - with continuous air sanitization products called, Purgo (pure-go.) It creates solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, travel, and more.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

AeroClean Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AeroClean Technologies (AERC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ: AERC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AeroClean Technologies's (AERC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AeroClean Technologies (AERC) stock?

A

The latest price target for AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ: AERC) was reported by Benchmark on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AERC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AeroClean Technologies (AERC)?

A

The stock price for AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ: AERC) is $4.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AeroClean Technologies (AERC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AeroClean Technologies.

Q

When is AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) reporting earnings?

A

AeroClean Technologies's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is AeroClean Technologies (AERC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AeroClean Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does AeroClean Technologies (AERC) operate in?

A

AeroClean Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.