Range
9.86 - 9.91
Vol / Avg.
7.6K/183.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.44 - 10.24
Mkt Cap
341.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.89
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Adit Edtech Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adit Edtech Acquisition (ADEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adit Edtech Acquisition (NYSE: ADEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adit Edtech Acquisition's (ADEX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adit Edtech Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Adit Edtech Acquisition (ADEX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adit Edtech Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Adit Edtech Acquisition (ADEX)?

A

The stock price for Adit Edtech Acquisition (NYSE: ADEX) is $9.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adit Edtech Acquisition (ADEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adit Edtech Acquisition.

Q

When is Adit Edtech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) reporting earnings?

A

Adit Edtech Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adit Edtech Acquisition (ADEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adit Edtech Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Adit Edtech Acquisition (ADEX) operate in?

A

Adit Edtech Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.