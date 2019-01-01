QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.8 - 9.84
Vol / Avg.
16.9K/37.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.34 - 9.95
Mkt Cap
203.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
20.7M
Outstanding
Armada Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company.

Armada Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Armada Acquisition (AACI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Armada Acquisition (NASDAQ: AACI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Armada Acquisition's (AACI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Armada Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Armada Acquisition (AACI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Armada Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Armada Acquisition (AACI)?

A

The stock price for Armada Acquisition (NASDAQ: AACI) is $9.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Armada Acquisition (AACI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Armada Acquisition.

Q

When is Armada Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACI) reporting earnings?

A

Armada Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Armada Acquisition (AACI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Armada Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Armada Acquisition (AACI) operate in?

A

Armada Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.