Recap: Computer Task Group Q4 Earnings

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Earnings

Computer Task Group beat estimated earnings by 47.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $11.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Computer Task Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.12 0.11 0.12 EPS Actual 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.14 Revenue Estimate 91.18M 94.10M 93.22M 93.72M Revenue Actual 90.60M 92.16M 97.13M 101.35M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Computer Task Group management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.64 and $0.72 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 172.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Computer Task Group, a bullish signal to many investors.

