Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Newmark Group

byBenzinga Insights
August 18, 2021 10:16 am
On August 4, 2021, Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 7, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Newmark Group has an ex-dividend date set for for August 19, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.01, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.32% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Newmark Group’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Newmark Group has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 25, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.01, which has returned to its value today. Newmark Group’s dividend yield last year was 0.95%, which has since decreased by 0.63%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

