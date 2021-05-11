 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Myovant Sciences

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Share:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) reported Q4 sales of $24.61 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $76.95 million, resulting in a 1.75% decrease from last quarter. In Q3, Myovant Sciences brought in $1.38 million in sales but lost $78.32 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Myovant Sciences's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Myovant Sciences posted an ROCE of 0.22%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Myovant Sciences is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Myovant Sciences's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Myovant Sciences reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.89/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.99/share.

 

Related Articles (MYOV)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
Myovant Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax-Clover Start Phase 2/3 Vaccine Study. BrainStorm Reports Positive MS Readout, NeoGenomics Goes Shopping
Myovant/Pfizer's Relugolix Combo Therapy Shows Sustained Clinical Benefit In Uterine Fibroids
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com