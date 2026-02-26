For decades, the Bloomberg L.P. Terminal has been the undisputed operating system of global finance.

Walk onto any trading floor in New York, London, or Hong Kong and you'll see it glowing in black and amber. It's more than software — it's infrastructure.

The Terminal doesn't just provide data; it provides identity. Thousands of keyboard shortcuts. Proprietary functions. Instant messaging between traders, analysts, and dealmakers. Real-time feeds licensed from exchanges across the globe.

At nearly $30,000 per year per seat, the price has never been trivial.

But the switching cost was never really about money. It was about habit and network.

That dominance generated $12.6 billion in annual revenue last year — largely from terminal subscriptions.

But that reign may be starting to crack.

Perplexity Just Launched ‘Computer:’ Why Wall Street Should Pay Attention

On Wednesday, Perplexity AI introduced a new product called "Computer."

It's not just another chatbot.

According to the company, Computer can research, design, code, deploy, and manage projects end-to-end. It automatically selects the best model for each task — Claude for reasoning, Gemini for research, Grok for speed — and can operate autonomously in the background for hours or even days.

In a post on X, Perplexity described it as "what a personal computer in 2026 should be" — personal, persistent, secure by default, with hundreds of connectors, memory, file access, and web integration built into its infrastructure.

That's ambitious.

But what caught Wall Street's attention wasn't the description. It was the demonstration.

Shortly after launch, a viral post by user @hamptonism — viewed 7.5 million times — showed Perplexity Computer building a functional market-analysis terminal to evaluate NVDA using Perplexity Finance. No local setup. No single-LLM limitations. No specialized hardware.

Just an AI system orchestrating everything.

The comparison was immediate: the Bloomberg L.P. Terminal.

The Economics of Disruption

At $30,000 per year per seat, Bloomberg is built for large institutions. But not every market participant needs the full stack.

Independent traders, smaller funds, fintech startups, and global operators often need similar insights at a fraction of the budget.

If a roughly $200-per-month AI subscription can replicate even a majority of key workflows, the pressure starts at the edges.

Disruption rarely begins by replacing the incumbent's largest clients.

It begins by serving those priced out.

And then it moves upmarket.

What It Means For Markets

This story lands at a sensitive moment for software stocks.

The broader software sector has already been under pressure amid concerns about AI commoditization and weakening pricing power.

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSE:IGV) is down roughly 24% year to date, reflecting investor anxiety about how durable traditional SaaS business models really are in an AI-native world.

If AI agents can replicate high-value workflows at dramatically lower cost, the market may begin to reassess which companies truly have defensible moats — and which ones relied primarily on interface lock-in and subscription inertia.

Pricing power is the foundation of premium multiples.

If AI compresses switching costs across industries — from finance terminals to enterprise software — valuation frameworks may need to adjust.

Bloomberg is not a public company. But the implications ripple outward.

Because if a $30,000 product can be challenged by a $200/month subscription, investors will inevitably ask a broader question:

How many other software franchises are more vulnerable than they appear?

Photo: Shutterstock