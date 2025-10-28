Decoding Amazon.com's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we detected 55 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $430,587 and 47, calls, for a total amount of $2,576,114.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $260.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 11736.0 with a total volume of 38,490.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $185.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $7.2 $7.1 $7.15 $235.00 $257.6K 28.5K 277 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $11.75 $11.6 $11.68 $225.00 $210.2K 19.5K 412 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $9.3 $9.15 $9.22 $230.00 $166.1K 32.5K 648 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.5 $10.45 $10.5 $240.00 $141.7K 35.3K 1.0K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $1.56 $1.55 $1.55 $205.00 $103.0K 2.5K 3.1K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,479,869, the price of AMZN is down -0.18% at $226.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $280.8.

* An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $269. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $300. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $275. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Keybanc downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

