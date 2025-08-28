SoFi Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,030 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $528,662.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $40.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Technologies options trades today is 8071.55 with a total volume of 1,797.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.35 $7.2 $7.25 $27.00 $145.0K 7.3K 200 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.29 $2.22 $2.22 $30.00 $104.1K 7.6K 524 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $12.4 $12.3 $12.4 $13.00 $54.5K 54 44 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.54 $2.42 $2.42 $30.00 $48.4K 19.1K 220 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.07 $1.87 $2.06 $32.00 $41.3K 14.4K 200

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoFi Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 6,982,528, the SOFI's price is up by 1.98%, now at $25.45.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About SoFi Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $21.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $24. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $26. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Underperform rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $14. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $28.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.