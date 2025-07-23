July 23, 2025 10:01 AM 3 min read

Decoding SAP's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on SAP SAP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for SAP.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $224,251, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $425,440.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $280.0 and $320.0 for SAP, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SAP's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SAP's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $280.0 to $320.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SAP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $20.3 $17.0 $17.0 $280.00 $207.4K 40 123
SAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.5 $14.4 $14.5 $290.00 $145.0K 115 100
SAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.3 $6.1 $6.3 $290.00 $53.5K 823 194
SAP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $12.9 $12.2 $12.55 $300.00 $46.4K 1.4K 212
SAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.8 $12.1 $12.3 $300.00 $45.7K 1.4K 129

About SAP

Founded in Germany in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP is the world's largest provider of enterprise application software. Known as the leader in enterprise resource planning software, SAP's portfolio also includes software for supply chain management, procurement, travel and expense management, and customer relationship management, among others. The company operates in more than 180 countries and has more than 400,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small to medium-size enterprises.

Current Position of SAP

  • With a trading volume of 680,525, the price of SAP is down by -4.33%, reaching $293.04.
  • Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for SAP

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $375.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for SAP, targeting a price of $375.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SAP with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

SAP Logo
SAPSAP SE
$289.84-5.37%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.95
Growth
97.51
Quality
85.69
Value
13.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date of Trade
ticker
Put/Call
Strike Price
DTE
Sentiment
Click to see more Options updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved