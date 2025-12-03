DocuSign Earnings Preview

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate DocuSign to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

DocuSign bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.32, leading to a 4.75% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at DocuSign's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.81 0.85 0.87 EPS Actual 0.92 0.90 0.86 0.90 Price Change % 5.00 -19.00 15.00 28.00

Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign were trading at $68.86 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about DocuSign

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on DocuSign.

Analysts have provided DocuSign with 13 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $99.38, suggesting a potential 44.32% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dynatrace, Figma and Circle Internet Group, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dynatrace, with an average 1-year price target of $59.29, suggesting a potential 13.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Figma, with an average 1-year price target of $65.75, suggesting a potential 4.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Circle Internet Group, with an average 1-year price target of $129.25, suggesting a potential 87.7% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Dynatrace, Figma and Circle Internet Group, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Docusign Neutral 8.78% $635.17M 3.15% Dynatrace Buy 18.11% $404.08M 2.09% Figma Neutral 38.03% $190.29M -88.24% Circle Internet Group Buy 65.95% $162.85M 7.95%

Key Takeaway:

DocuSign ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth among its peers. In terms of gross profit, DocuSign is at the top. However, its return on equity is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About DocuSign

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in 2018.

DocuSign: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: DocuSign displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DocuSign's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: DocuSign's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

