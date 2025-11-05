Exploring EOG Resources's Earnings Expectations

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that EOG Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44.

The announcement from EOG Resources is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 0.27% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at EOG Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.22 2.79 2.57 2.77 EPS Actual 2.32 2.87 2.74 2.89 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 -3.00 6.00

Tracking EOG Resources's Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources were trading at $105.26 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on EOG Resources

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on EOG Resources.

EOG Resources has received a total of 13 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $141.77, the consensus suggests a potential 34.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Canadian Natural Res, Diamondback Energy and EQT, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Canadian Natural Res, with an average 1-year price target of $62.0, suggesting a potential 41.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Diamondback Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $187.71, suggesting a potential 78.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for EQT, with an average 1-year price target of $66.33, suggesting a potential 36.98% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Canadian Natural Res, Diamondback Energy and EQT are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EOG Resources Neutral -11.18% $3.45B 4.58% Canadian Natural Res Outperform -8.92% $2.31B 6.02% Diamondback Energy Outperform 6.98% $1.26B 2.61% EQT Buy 49.78% $598.67M 1.51%

Key Takeaway:

EOG Resources ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. EOG Resources is at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind EOG Resources

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2024, it reported net proven reserves of 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 1,062 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 69% oil and natural gas liquids and 31% natural gas.

EOG Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, EOG Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.18% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.58%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.88%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EOG Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for EOG Resources visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.