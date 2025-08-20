SelectQuote Earnings Preview

SelectQuote SLQT will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SelectQuote to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

Investors in SelectQuote are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.13% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at SelectQuote's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.1 -0.18 -0.15 EPS Actual 0.03 0.3 -0.26 -0.18 Price Change % 2.0% 31.0% 7.000000000000001% -44.0%

SelectQuote Share Price Analysis

Shares of SelectQuote were trading at $1.88 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on SelectQuote

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SelectQuote.

With 1 analyst ratings, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $6.0, indicating a potential 219.15% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TWFG and Health In Tech, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TWFG, with an average 1-year price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential 1779.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Health In Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 32.98% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for TWFG and Health In Tech, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SelectQuote Neutral 8.44% $166.44M 5.98% TWFG Buy 12.74% $14.25M 2.54% Health In Tech Buy 86.18% $6.31M 4.12%

Key Takeaway:

SelectQuote is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 8.44%. It ranks at the top for gross profit, standing at $166.44M. However, its return on equity is at the bottom compared to its peers, at 5.98%.

Discovering SelectQuote: A Closer Look

SelectQuote Inc is a Direct-to-consumer (DTC) distribution platform which facilitates consumers to shop for health, life and auto & home insurance policies online. The company generates its revenues by selling insurance products on behalf of the insurance carrier partners in the form of a commission. It has four reportable segments namely Senior, Healthcare Services, Life, and Auto & Home. It functions through three lines namely, SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life, and SelectQuote Auto & Home.

SelectQuote's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SelectQuote's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.44% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SelectQuote's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SelectQuote's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SelectQuote's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: SelectQuote's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for SelectQuote visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.