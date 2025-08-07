Preview: Element Solutions's Earnings

Element Solutions ESI will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Element Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

The announcement from Element Solutions is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 6.82% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Element Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.33 0.35 0.38 0.35 EPS Actual 0.37 0.34 0.35 0.39 0.36 Price Change % 2.0% 7.000000000000001% 4.0% 4.0% -3.0%

Tracking Element Solutions's Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions were trading at $23.17 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Element Solutions

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Element Solutions.

With 7 analyst ratings, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $28.0, indicating a potential 20.85% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Celanese, Balchem and Axalta Coating Systems, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Celanese, with an average 1-year price target of $64.6, suggesting a potential 178.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Balchem, with an average 1-year price target of $189.0, suggesting a potential 715.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Axalta Coating Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $36.71, suggesting a potential 58.44% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Celanese, Balchem and Axalta Coating Systems are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Element Solutions Outperform 2.04% $266.40M 1.84% Celanese Neutral -8.50% $476M -0.41% Balchem Buy 9.14% $93.11M 3.09% Axalta Coating Systems Outperform -3.40% $457M 5.02%

Key Takeaway:

Element Solutions ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 2.04%. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit with $266.40M. For Return on Equity, Element Solutions is in the middle with 1.84%.

Get to Know Element Solutions Better

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's reportable segments are Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment, which generates maximum revenue, researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to semiconductor packaging. This segment's wet chemicals for metallization, surface treatments, and solderable finishes form the physical circuitry pathways, and its assembly materials, such as solder, pastes, fluxes, and adhesives, join those pathways together.

Element Solutions: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Element Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Element Solutions's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Element Solutions's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.97% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

