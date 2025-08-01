SBA Comms Earnings Preview

SBA Comms SBAC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that SBA Comms will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53.

The market awaits SBA Comms's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.46, leading to a 6.82% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at SBA Comms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.23 2.07 2.27 2.07 EPS Actual 1.77 1.61 2.40 1.51 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 3.0% -3.0% 0.0%

SBA Comms Share Price Analysis

Shares of SBA Comms were trading at $224.72 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for SBA Comms visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.