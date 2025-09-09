Analyst Expectations For Nebius Group's Future

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Nebius Group NBIS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $79.71, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Observing a 15.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $69.17.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Nebius Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Raises Buy $130.00 $90.00 Alex Platt DA Davidson Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Alex Platt DA Davidson Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Alex Platt DA Davidson Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Alexander Duval Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $68.00 - Alex Platt DA Davidson Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nebius Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nebius Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nebius Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nebius Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Nebius Group

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Nebius Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 624.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nebius Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 556.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nebius Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 13.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Nebius Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

