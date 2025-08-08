Forecasting The Future: 3 Analyst Projections For Solventum

Throughout the last three months, 3 analysts have evaluated Solventum SOLV, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $94.67, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. Marking an increase of 15.92%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $81.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Solventum among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $94.00 $87.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $80.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $87.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Solventum. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Solventum's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Solventum's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Solventum analyst ratings.

About Solventum

Solventum Corp is a healthcare company developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions that leverage deep material science, data science, and digital capabilities to address critical customer and patient needs. The company has four operating segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the MedSurg segment, which provides wound care and surgical solutions that are intended to accelerate healing, prevent complications, and lower the total cost of care globally.

Solventum's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Solventum's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Solventum's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solventum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Solventum's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.43, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

