QQQ
-3.50
387.52
-0.91%
BTC/USD
-1194.20
41888.11
-2.77%
DIA
+ 0.67
361.72
+ 0.18%
SPY
-0.98
468.92
-0.21%
TLT
-1.34
144.63
-0.94%
GLD
+ 0.49
166.50
+ 0.29%

Where NuVasive Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
January 7, 2022 12:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where NuVasive Stands With Analysts

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NuVasive has an average price target of $63.4 with a high of $73.00 and a low of $60.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated NuVasive over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 12.55% increase from the previous average price target of $72.50.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on NuVasive, Lowers Price Target to $60

Morgan Stanley maintains NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $62 to $60. read more

Truist Securities Maintains Buy on NuVasive, Lowers Price Target to $60

Truist Securities maintains NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $75 to $60. read more
Why Did BofA Securities Give Globus Medical A Double Upgrade?

Why Did BofA Securities Give Globus Medical A Double Upgrade?

Enabling tech is likely to continue driving Globus Medical Inc’s (NYSE: GMED) market share gains in 2022, according to BofA Securities. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2021

  read more