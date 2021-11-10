QQQ
-2.27
397.59
-0.57%
BTC/USD
+ 1632.39
68580.05
+ 2.44%
DIA
-0.55
363.83
-0.15%
SPY
-1.16
468.54
-0.25%
TLT
-1.71
152.67
-1.13%
GLD
+ 1.94
169.36
+ 1.13%

Expert Ratings For Sovos Brands

byBenzinga Insights
November 10, 2021 12:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 4 5 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sovos Brands. The company has an average price target of $18.1 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $17.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Sovos Brands over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 6.47% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform on Sovos Brands, Raises Price Target to $18

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Sarang Vora maintains Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $17 to $18. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2021

Upgrades read more

UPDATE: Telsey Advisory Group On Sovos Outperform Initiation: Firm Sees Co. 'In Early Stages Of Multi-Year Organic Growth' Driven By Future Acquisitions; Highlights TAM Increase To $53B Since $12B At Original Time Of Acquisitions In FY17

Analysts See Upto 34% Upside In Sovos Brands

Analysts See Upto 34% Upside In Sovos Brands