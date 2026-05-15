Nvidia Keeps Pulling The Entire Semiconductor Sector Higher

That single company, once a niche maker of graphics cards for video game enthusiasts, has quietly rewired the economics of an entire industry. When Nvidia catches a tailwind, the whole sector feels it. When it stumbles, every chip maker braces for impact. Understanding how that gravitational pull works tells you a great deal about where the semiconductor market is headed.

A Trillion-Dollar Tide Lifting All Boats

From Jensen’s Desk to the Entire Value Chain

Nvidia’s fiscal year 2026, which ended in January, produced revenue of $215.9 billion, a 65% increase year over year. Earnings per share climbed 60% to $4.77. CEO Jensen Huang has been clear about where things are going next, projecting that global data center operators could spend up to $4 trillion annually by 2030 to meet AI demand.

Even Corning, a 175-year-old glassmaker better known for iPhone screens has been swept into the Nvidia wave. Nvidia recently signed a major optical fiber deal with Corning, funded the construction of three new manufacturing facilities, and secured an option to acquire a $3 billion equity stake in the company. Corning’s optical communications business generated $1.8 billion in revenue during the first quarter of 2026, growing 36% year over year.

Wall Street Is Paying Attention and Raising Flags

Nvidia currently holds 48 buy ratings, 4 strong buys, 2 holds, and zero sell recommendations from Wall Street analysts, the most uniformly bullish sentiment of any chip stock. Goldman Sachs carries a 12-month price target of $250 on the shares.

Still Nvidia’s World

For now, the tide is still rising. And the engine doing all the lifting still carries the same name it has for the past three years.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.