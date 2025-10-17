Nasdaq's Token Gamble

For years, crypto sought validation from the financial establishment. Now, one of TradFi's most iconic institutions is inching onto its turf. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has asked the SEC for permission to list tokenized shares – digital replicas of ordinary equities recorded on a blockchain. Each token would be backed one-for-one by a traditional share, carrying the same rights to dividends and ownership. The difference lies in the wrapper: a programmable asset that, in theory, can trade around the clock, settle instantly and move across borders without the usual chain of intermediaries.

Opinion is divided. Supporters hail it as the clearest sign yet that blockchain infrastructure is maturing. Critics see a glossy solution in search of a problem. America's equity markets already clear trades in two days and offer ample liquidity. Yet symbolism matters. For Nasdaq, which white-labels its trading tech and rents it to crypto platforms (while keeping its main exchange firmly traditional), the move marks a shift from arm's-length experimentation to direct participation.

It comes as the agency’s new overseers soften their tone. Gary Gensler, the SEC's past chairman, was notoriously hostile toward crypto trading venues, but even he conceded that distributed-ledger technology might have a role in traditional finance, provided it stays tightly controlled. Nasdaq's proposal, with its insistence on regulated custody and a permissioned network, is designed to slot neatly into those constraints.

Mainstreaming the chain

Institutional momentum plays a part. The digital-assets market is recovering from its 2022 implosion, with the success of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds and pilot tokenization schemes by BlackRock and JPMorgan signalling a new phase of experimentation. Nasdaq seems determined not to miss this shift, remembering that legacy exchanges once hesitated over electronic trading only to find themselves playing catch-up.

The arguments for tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) are well understood: cut out settlement delays, enable fractional share ownership, and reduce the friction of cross-border trading. In practice, a lot depends on trust in the underlying plumbing: the smart contracts, custodians and networks that would support the tokens.

Tokenized assets may be modern in form but still need traditional gatekeepers. That tension between the crypto ideal of decentralization and Wall Street's preference for control, sits at the heart of the project. DeFi purists will see little to celebrate in a system that keeps the old intermediaries in place, only with blockchain as a new coat of paint.

A controlled revolution

Nasdaq isn't alone. Switzerland's SIX Digital Exchange, Germany's Deutsche Börse and the London Stock Exchange Group are all testing tokenized platforms. Singapore's Project Guardian brings central bankers and asset managers together to experiment with tokenised bonds and funds. Yet none carry the same symbolic weight. If Nasdaq, a byword for mainstream finance, persuades the SEC that on-chain equities can sit comfortably within existing rules, it will signal that tokenization has graduated from laboratory experiment to regulatory reality.

Marc Baumann, CEO of 51 Group, calls Nasdaq's filing "the start of a once-in-a-generation overhaul of capital markets."

A start, but not a revolution. Many of tokenization's promised efficiencies could be achieved with existing systems. The real impact may be psychological. Once a blue-chip American stock exists as a token under SEC oversight, the line between "digital assets" and everything else becomes harder to draw.

For all the techno-utopian rhetoric, this is less a leap into a decentralized future than a controlled evolution – Wall Street appropriating the voice of its would-be disruptors while keeping a firm grip on the rails.

If the SEC gives its blessing, the move won't remould markets overnight. But it would mark a turning point: the moment blockchain stopped knocking on TradFi's door and was invited in – if only into the lobby.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.