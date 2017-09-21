Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

18 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2017 8:04am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE: CCC) rose 62.1 percent to $21.40 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Kuraray at $21.50 per share in cash.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares rose 12 percent to $5.90 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that its RAPIVAB received the FDA approval for a pediatric indication.
  • China Distance Education Hldgs Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: DL) rose 10.8 percent to $7.49 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.02 percent on Wednesday.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares rose 6 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading after surging 20.72 percent on Wednesday.
  • Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) rose 5.8 percent to $37.76 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dr. Reddy’ s from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
  • China Online Education Group - ADR (NYSE: COE) rose 5.5 percent to $14.24 in pre-market trading after declining 3.57 percent on Wednesday.
  • Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 5.4 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.87 percent on Wednesday.
  • LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) shares rose 4.8 percent to $23.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.17 percent on Wednesday.
  • Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE: TPRE) rose 4.2 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading. Third Point Reinsurance will replace Sanderson Farms in the S&P SmallCap 600 on September 26.
  • Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) rose 4.2 percent to $46.70 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $2.5 billion share-buyback program.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) rose 3.5 percent to $16.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval for Sodium Bicarbonate injection.
  • Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) rose 3.2 percent to $4.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.02 percent on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 8.8 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after rising 7.72 percent on Wednesday.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares fell 5.6 percent to $34.70 in pre-market trading after declining 3.42 percent on Wednesday.
  • Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) fell 5.1 percent to $36.56 in pre-market trading. Scholastic reported Q1 adjusted loss of $1.67 per share.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 3.5 percent to $25.36 in pre-market trading after declining 5.12 percent on Wednesday.
  • CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 3.5 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.38 percent on Wednesday.
  • LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 3.6 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.75 percent on Wednesday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMPH + ABUS)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For September 21, 2017
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
20 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CCC
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.