18 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE: CCC) rose 62.1 percent to $21.40 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Kuraray at $21.50 per share in cash.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares rose 12 percent to $5.90 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that its RAPIVAB received the FDA approval for a pediatric indication.
- China Distance Education Hldgs Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: DL) rose 10.8 percent to $7.49 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares rose 6 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading after surging 20.72 percent on Wednesday.
- Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) rose 5.8 percent to $37.76 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dr. Reddy’ s from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- China Online Education Group - ADR (NYSE: COE) rose 5.5 percent to $14.24 in pre-market trading after declining 3.57 percent on Wednesday.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 5.4 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.87 percent on Wednesday.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) shares rose 4.8 percent to $23.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.17 percent on Wednesday.
- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE: TPRE) rose 4.2 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading. Third Point Reinsurance will replace Sanderson Farms in the S&P SmallCap 600 on September 26.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) rose 4.2 percent to $46.70 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $2.5 billion share-buyback program.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) rose 3.5 percent to $16.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval for Sodium Bicarbonate injection.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) rose 3.2 percent to $4.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.02 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 8.8 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after rising 7.72 percent on Wednesday.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares fell 5.6 percent to $34.70 in pre-market trading after declining 3.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) fell 5.1 percent to $36.56 in pre-market trading. Scholastic reported Q1 adjusted loss of $1.67 per share.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 3.5 percent to $25.36 in pre-market trading after declining 5.12 percent on Wednesday.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 3.5 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.38 percent on Wednesday.
- LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 3.6 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.75 percent on Wednesday.
