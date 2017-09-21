18 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Losers

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 8.8 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after rising 7.72 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 8.8 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after rising 7.72 percent on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares fell 5.6 percent to $34.70 in pre-market trading after declining 3.42 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: SUPN) shares fell 5.6 percent to $34.70 in pre-market trading after declining 3.42 percent on Wednesday. Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) fell 5.1 percent to $36.56 in pre-market trading. Scholastic reported Q1 adjusted loss of $1.67 per share.

(NASDAQ: SCHL) fell 5.1 percent to $36.56 in pre-market trading. Scholastic reported Q1 adjusted loss of $1.67 per share. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 3.5 percent to $25.36 in pre-market trading after declining 5.12 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: JKS) fell 3.5 percent to $25.36 in pre-market trading after declining 5.12 percent on Wednesday. CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 3.5 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.38 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: CGG) fell 3.5 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.38 percent on Wednesday. LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 3.6 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.75 percent on Wednesday.

