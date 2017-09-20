28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) rose 46.5 percent to $1.64 in pre-market trading after announcing issuance of new patent for VAL-08.

(NASDAQ: DMPI) rose 46.5 percent to $1.64 in pre-market trading after announcing issuance of new patent for VAL-08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) rose 21.9 percent to $91.50 in pre-market trading following positive APOLLO 3 results.

(NASDAQ: ALNY) rose 21.9 percent to $91.50 in pre-market trading following positive APOLLO 3 results. ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 12 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after tumbling 15.97 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 12 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after tumbling 15.97 percent on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares rose 9.3 percent to $11.50 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported that SEAL study's primary endpoint of progression-free survival showed superiority over placebo.

(NASDAQ: KPTI) shares rose 9.3 percent to $11.50 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported that SEAL study's primary endpoint of progression-free survival showed superiority over placebo. ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) shares rose 9.1 percent to $19.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.92 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: ON) shares rose 9.1 percent to $19.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.92 percent on Tuesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 8.9 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading. AVEO Oncology and EUSA Pharma disclosed that EUSA Pharma has opted into the Phase 1/2 TiNivo study.

(NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 8.9 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading. AVEO Oncology and EUSA Pharma disclosed that EUSA Pharma has opted into the Phase 1/2 TiNivo study. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) rose 6.8 percent to $22.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.33 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: ACH) rose 6.8 percent to $22.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.33 percent on Tuesday. Imax Corp (USA) (NYSE: IMAX) shares rose 4.8 percent to $23.05 in pre-market trading after falling 0.68 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: IMAX) shares rose 4.8 percent to $23.05 in pre-market trading after falling 0.68 percent on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 4.7 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading. After gaining 0.23 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 4.7 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading. After gaining 0.23 percent on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 4.2 percent to $15.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.21 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: MAT) rose 4.2 percent to $15.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.21 percent on Tuesday. Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 3.3 percent to $4.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.70 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 3.3 percent to $4.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.70 percent on Tuesday. Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) rose 3.1 percent to $6.43 in pre-market trading after declining 4.88 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: FIT) rose 3.1 percent to $6.43 in pre-market trading after declining 4.88 percent on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO) rose 2.8 percent to $24.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 3.35 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: MLCO) rose 2.8 percent to $24.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 3.35 percent on Tuesday. Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) rose 2.6 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after falling 0.46 percent on Tuesday.

Losers

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares fell 14.6 percent to $23.10 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter.

(NASDAQ: BBBY) shares fell 14.6 percent to $23.10 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) shares fell 8.6 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading amid positive news related to Alnylam's RNAi drug.

(NASDAQ: IONS) shares fell 8.6 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading amid positive news related to Alnylam's RNAi drug. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 7.8 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading after declining 9.86 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 7.8 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading after declining 9.86 percent on Tuesday. Sasol Limited (ADR) (NYSE: SSL) fell 7 percent to $27.98 in pre-market trading after rising 0.40 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: SSL) fell 7 percent to $27.98 in pre-market trading after rising 0.40 percent on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp (USA) (NYSE: MAG) shares fell 5.2 percent to $11.34 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.61 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: MAG) shares fell 5.2 percent to $11.34 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.61 percent on Tuesday. CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 4.9 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after declining 3.18 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: CGG) fell 4.9 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after declining 3.18 percent on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 4.5 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after surging 70.45 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 4.5 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after surging 70.45 percent on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares fell 4.3 percent to $53.00 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

(NYSE: GIS) shares fell 4.3 percent to $53.00 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) shares fell 4 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading after rising 0.66 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: BK) shares fell 4 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading after rising 0.66 percent on Tuesday. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 4.1 percent to $86.23 in pre-market trading. Toshiba's board has selected Bain Group to acquire memory chip business, Reuters reported.

(NASDAQ: WDC) fell 4.1 percent to $86.23 in pre-market trading. Toshiba's board has selected Bain Group to acquire memory chip business, Reuters reported. Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MBT) fell 3.3 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after rising 3.24 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: MBT) fell 3.3 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after rising 3.24 percent on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares fell 3.2 percent to $20.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.48 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: DVAX) shares fell 3.2 percent to $20.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.48 percent on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 3.1 percent to $8.91. Nabriva Therapeutics priced its 9.41 million share offering at $8.50 per share.

(NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 3.1 percent to $8.91. Nabriva Therapeutics priced its 9.41 million share offering at $8.50 per share. Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell 2.8 percent to $152.25 in pre-market trading. Adobe posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday.

