Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Clovis Oncology Higher Off Unconfirmed Takeover Chatter
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2017 11:52am   Comments
Share:
Related CLVS
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Producer Price, Treasury Budget Data
Advent Capital Management Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Allergan PLC, Stanley Black & ... (GuruFocus)

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares are trading higher by $5.30 (7.7 percent) at $74.76 in Monday's session. The catalyst for the rally may be unconfirmed takeover chatter that circulated Wall Street earlier today.

The company declined comment on the speculation and told Benzinga it "remains focused on bringing Rubraca (rucaparib) to women with ovarian cancer and eventually to patients with solid tumors that may be addressed by PARP inhibitors."

After a flat open, Clovis had a brief retreat but found support just under Friday's close ($69.46) at $69.20 and began to move higher. So far, the ensuing rally took the stock to $76.99 and has backed off that high. That marks the highest level for the stock since it peaked on September 6 at $78.30.

Posted-In: News Rumors Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLVS)

25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Producer Price, Treasury Budget Data
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Biotech Binary Event Playbook: How To Play Clovis And Tesaro Ahead Of Label Decision
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CLVS
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.