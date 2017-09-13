25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Inventure Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAK) rose 24.8 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of its frozen division for $50 million.

Losers

CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 9.9 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.42 percent on Tuesday.

