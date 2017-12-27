Read More

VIVUS Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing and commercializing, next-generation therapies to address unmet medical needs in human health. The company's commercial products include Qsymia is an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index and Stendra/Spedra, which is an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company operates through the single segment of business being Development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products.