Valeritas Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in the business of improving health and simplifying life for diabetic patients by developing and commercializing innovative technologies. The company designed its first commercialized product, the V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery Device, or V-Go, that supports the patients with Type 2 diabetes who need insulin to achieve and maintain their target blood glucose goals. V-Go is a small easy-to-use disposable insulin delivery device that a patient wears on his or her skin every 24 hours. Valeritas commenced commercial sales of V-Go first in the United States and now has a sales footprint spread across the country with a coverage of over 30 territories.