Range
1.1 - 1.14
Vol / Avg.
13.6K/135K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1 - 6.41
Mkt Cap
37.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
33.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Zovio Inc is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. It has developed tools for faculty and administration. The company's Faculty Management System (FMS) supports faculty onboarding, scheduling, payroll, professional development, faculty credentials, and more.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zovio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zovio (ZVO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zovio's (ZVO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zovio (ZVO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting ZVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 575.68% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zovio (ZVO)?

A

The stock price for Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) is $1.11 last updated Today at 6:40:43 PM.

Q

Does Zovio (ZVO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zovio.

Q

When is Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) reporting earnings?

A

Zovio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Zovio (ZVO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zovio.

Q

What sector and industry does Zovio (ZVO) operate in?

A

Zovio is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.