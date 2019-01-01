ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock
(NASDAQ:ZFOX)
$14.60
-0.1104[-0.75%]
At close: Aug 4
$12.69
-1.9100[-13.08%]
PreMarket: 8:40AM EDT

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:ZFOX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$13.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock Questions & Answers

Q
When is ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:ZFOX) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:ZFOX)?
A

There are no earnings for ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock

Q
What were ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock’s (NASDAQ:ZFOX) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.