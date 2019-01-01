YSS Corp is a retailer and trusted destination for adult-use cannabis in Canada, focused on driving near-term growth while building long-term shareholder value. The company has built a strategic portfolio of Licensed Retail Stores across Alberta and in Saskatchewan and intends to expand into Ontario as well as other Canadian markets. Management is focused on strategic opportunities within the cannabis sector to drive shareholder value and its retail experience is built on five fundamental pillars: convenience, value, selection, team, and above all else, trust. YSS is well positioned with financial flexibility, an extensive relationship network and aligned management team.