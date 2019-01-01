QQQ
YSS Corp is a retailer and trusted destination for adult-use cannabis in Canada, focused on driving near-term growth while building long-term shareholder value. The company has built a strategic portfolio of Licensed Retail Stores across Alberta and in Saskatchewan and intends to expand into Ontario as well as other Canadian markets. Management is focused on strategic opportunities within the cannabis sector to drive shareholder value and its retail experience is built on five fundamental pillars: convenience, value, selection, team, and above all else, trust. YSS is well positioned with financial flexibility, an extensive relationship network and aligned management team.

YSS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy YSS (YSSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of YSS (OTC: YSSCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are YSS's (YSSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for YSS.

Q

What is the target price for YSS (YSSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for YSS

Q

Current Stock Price for YSS (YSSCF)?

A

The stock price for YSS (OTC: YSSCF) is $2.5 last updated Thu Jun 03 2021 19:31:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does YSS (YSSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YSS.

Q

When is YSS (OTC:YSSCF) reporting earnings?

A

YSS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is YSS (YSSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for YSS.

Q

What sector and industry does YSS (YSSCF) operate in?

A

YSS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.