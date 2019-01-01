YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd
(NASDAQ:YGF)
Q3 2023 Earnings in 13 days from now on Fri Sep 29th, after the market close
$3.35
0.14[4.36%]
At close: Sep 15
$3.35
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 4:42PM EDT
Open3.230Close3.350
Vol / Avg.87.736K / 26.614KMkt Cap107.200M
Day Range3.160 - 3.35052 Wk Range2.660 - 4.560

YanGuFang Intl Gr Stock (NASDAQ:YGF), Quotes and News Summary

YanGuFang Intl Gr Stock (NASDAQ: YGF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open3.230Close3.350
Vol / Avg.87.736K / 26.614KMkt Cap107.200M
Day Range3.160 - 3.35052 Wk Range2.660 - 4.560

Quote Recent News

Lisa Levin - May 1, 2023, 9:07AM
Lisa Levin - Apr 25, 2023, 12:04PM
Lisa Levin - Apr 20, 2023, 12:25PM
Globe Newswire - Aug 18, 2023, 8:00AM
PRNewswire - Jun 30, 2023, 6:05AM
Globe Newswire - May 22, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - May 8, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 30, 2023, 4:10PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 27, 2023, 9:48PM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products

Earnings

see more
Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-11-03
REV
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-09-29
REV
Q

How do I buy YanGuFang Intl Gr (YGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of YanGuFang Intl Gr (NASDAQ: YGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are YanGuFang Intl Gr's (YGF) competitors?

A

Other companies in YanGuFang Intl Gr’s space includes: Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND), Bunge (NYSE:BG), Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR), Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Edible Garden AG (NASDAQ:EDBL).

Q

What is the target price for YanGuFang Intl Gr (YGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for YanGuFang Intl Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for YanGuFang Intl Gr (YGF)?

A

The stock price for YanGuFang Intl Gr (NASDAQ: YGF) is $3.35 last updated September 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does YanGuFang Intl Gr (YGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YanGuFang Intl Gr.

Q

When is YanGuFang Intl Gr (NASDAQ:YGF) reporting earnings?

A

YanGuFang Intl Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.

Q

Is YanGuFang Intl Gr (YGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for YanGuFang Intl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does YanGuFang Intl Gr (YGF) operate in?

A

YanGuFang Intl Gr is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

