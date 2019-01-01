QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.75 - 9.8
Vol / Avg.
43.5K/12.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.7 - 10.47
Mkt Cap
349.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.78
P/E
-
Shares
-
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Power & Digital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Power & Digital (XPDB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Power & Digital (NASDAQ: XPDB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Power & Digital's (XPDB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Power & Digital.

Q

What is the target price for Power & Digital (XPDB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Power & Digital

Q

Current Stock Price for Power & Digital (XPDB)?

A

The stock price for Power & Digital (NASDAQ: XPDB) is $9.75 last updated Today at 3:06:21 PM.

Q

Does Power & Digital (XPDB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Power & Digital.

Q

When is Power & Digital (NASDAQ:XPDB) reporting earnings?

A

Power & Digital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Power & Digital (XPDB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Power & Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Power & Digital (XPDB) operate in?

A

Power & Digital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.