WH Smith PLC is a U.K. retailer selling a wide range of products. Its two core business segments are travel and high street. WHSmith's travel stores offer products such as food, drink, publications, books, and confectionery to travelers. This segment operates primarily in airports, railway stations, hospitals, and workplaces across Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India. The high street segment operates stores in the United Kingdom, primarily on the U.K. high street. The high street segment sells products into the following categories: stationery, books, newspapers, magazines, and confectionery. WH Smith also has an online retail business that sells a range of books, stationery, magazines, and gifts through its websites.