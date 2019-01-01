QQQ
WH Smith PLC is a U.K. retailer selling a wide range of products. Its two core business segments are travel and high street. WHSmith's travel stores offer products such as food, drink, publications, books, and confectionery to travelers. This segment operates primarily in airports, railway stations, hospitals, and workplaces across Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India. The high street segment operates stores in the United Kingdom, primarily on the U.K. high street. The high street segment sells products into the following categories: stationery, books, newspapers, magazines, and confectionery. WH Smith also has an online retail business that sells a range of books, stationery, magazines, and gifts through its websites.

WH Smith Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WH Smith (WHTPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WH Smith (OTCPK: WHTPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are WH Smith's (WHTPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WH Smith.

Q

What is the target price for WH Smith (WHTPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WH Smith

Q

Current Stock Price for WH Smith (WHTPF)?

A

The stock price for WH Smith (OTCPK: WHTPF) is $19.25 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 17:40:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WH Smith (WHTPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WH Smith.

Q

When is WH Smith (OTCPK:WHTPF) reporting earnings?

A

WH Smith does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WH Smith (WHTPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WH Smith.

Q

What sector and industry does WH Smith (WHTPF) operate in?

A

WH Smith is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.