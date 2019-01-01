QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
531.6K/115.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
20.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
370.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 12:05PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:36AM
VIVO Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company. It is involved in the production and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and the provision of cannabis related medical information and services in Canada. The company's operating segment includes Cannabis; Patient Clinics and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Cannabis segment. The company has a presence across three geographical locations - Canada, Germany, and Australia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VIVO Cannabis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VIVO Cannabis (OTCQX: VVCIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VIVO Cannabis's (VVCIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VIVO Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VIVO Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)?

A

The stock price for VIVO Cannabis (OTCQX: VVCIF) is $0.0549 last updated Today at 4:11:04 PM.

Q

Does VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VIVO Cannabis.

Q

When is VIVO Cannabis (OTCQX:VVCIF) reporting earnings?

A

VIVO Cannabis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VIVO Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) operate in?

A

VIVO Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.