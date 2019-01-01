QQQ
Range
3.84 - 4.14
Vol / Avg.
755.2K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.48 - 8.25
Mkt Cap
730.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.84
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
177.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
ViewRay Inc is a radiation therapy and imaging technology company. It designs, manufactures and markets radiation therapy systems that provide real-time imaging during radiation treatment. Its product portfolio encompasses The MRIdian linac system, The MRIdian system, the Monte Carlo treatment planning system, etc. The company holds the license for its combination of MRI and radiation therapy technologies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160-0.160 0.0000
REV19.780M20.387M607.000K

ViewRay Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ViewRay (VRAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ViewRay's (VRAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ViewRay (VRAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) was reported by Stifel on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting VRAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.90% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ViewRay (VRAY)?

A

The stock price for ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) is $4.1201 last updated Today at 3:52:30 PM.

Q

Does ViewRay (VRAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ViewRay.

Q

When is ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) reporting earnings?

A

ViewRay’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ViewRay (VRAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ViewRay.

Q

What sector and industry does ViewRay (VRAY) operate in?

A

ViewRay is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.