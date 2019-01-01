QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.82 - 1.85
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/39.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.62 - 7.92
Mkt Cap
55.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.84
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
29.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 3:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 12:58PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:02PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 12:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 3:10PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 1:07PM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 12:06PM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 2:25PM
VIQ Solutions Inc is a company which operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The reportable segments of the company are technology which develops, distributes and licenses computer based digital solutions, and transcription segment which provides recording and transcription services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VIQ Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VIQ Solutions (VQS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ: VQS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VIQ Solutions's (VQS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VIQ Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for VIQ Solutions (VQS) stock?

A

The latest price target for VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ: VQS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting VQS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 224.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VIQ Solutions (VQS)?

A

The stock price for VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ: VQS) is $1.847 last updated Today at 3:49:43 PM.

Q

Does VIQ Solutions (VQS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VIQ Solutions.

Q

When is VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) reporting earnings?

A

VIQ Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is VIQ Solutions (VQS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VIQ Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does VIQ Solutions (VQS) operate in?

A

VIQ Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.